CWG 2026: India’s Jadumani Singh storms into men’s 55kg boxing quarterfinals with unanimous win over Pakistan’s Rehman

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh continued his impressive run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, booking his place in the men’s 55kg boxing quarterfinals after a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Pakistan’s Rehman Sumama in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Jadumani outclassed his opponent across all three rounds, earning the nod from all five judges to seal a comprehensive win on points. The Indian boxer maintained control throughout the contest with sharp combinations, effective footwork and disciplined defence, leaving little room for the Pakistani to mount a comeback.

According to the official scorecard, three judges scored the bout 30-27 in Jadumani’s favour, while the remaining two judges returned 29-28 verdicts, underlining the Indian’s superiority over the three-round contest.

The victory follows Jadumani’s equally convincing opening-round performance, where he defeated Scotland’s Cullen by another 5-0 unanimous decision in the Round of 32, making it two straight clean-sweep wins in Glasgow.

With the latest triumph, the Indian pugilist has advanced to the quarterfinals, scheduled for July 28 at 7:45 pm (local time). There, he will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Zambia and South Africa for a place in the semifinals.

Having looked composed and confident in both his outings so far, Jadumani has emerged as one of India’s promising medal contenders in the men’s 55kg category as the boxing competition enters its knockout stages.

--IANS

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