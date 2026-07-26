Tom Holland says some of his films are ‘sh**’, discourages audience from watching them

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland operates on a high level of self-criticism and self-awareness. The actor is currently on a press tour for both his films ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

While the actor said that he’s fond of the movies, that hasn’t always been the case. The actor recently spoke with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the ‘Dish Podcast’, about the press tour for promoting his films.

He said on the podcast, “I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go see it”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh**’”.

The actor shared that he is extremely proud about both the films, as he said, “It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films”.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the actor revealed that he’s learned more about the art of doing press from his ‘The Odyssey’ co-star, Anne Hathaway.

“I’ve had the pleasure of sitting down with Anne Hathaway for the last three days and doing press with her. For me, that’s been an awesome learning experience. She’s such a pro”, he added.

--IANS

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