JLo feared for her life around Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ojani Noa has made some shocking claims saying she was "in fear of her life" because of the disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The couple’s marriage ended in January 1998 after less than a year because of her alleged affair with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The disgraced music mogul is currently in jail after he was found guilty of prostitution-related offences. However, the two remained friends.

Ojani Noa, who is a personal trainer, has recalled how he came to the aid of the superstar following a row with the rapper.

He told ‘The Sun’, “It was the year she dumped him. We were still friends and we had decided to start over again”.

“He turned up to her assistant’s birthday party in Los Angeles, which Jennifer had thrown for her, and everyone was shocked. I went over to him and told him to leave and he told me to back off. He asked me who I was, to which I replied, ‘F*** you’. I told him he had slept with my wife. Jennifer got in between us. She said he would leave but he didn’t. I got upset with her and at the end of the night she got in his car and left. Everyone makes mistakes and deserves to be forgiven once. She had tried to dump Diddy before and he had threatened her and her family”, he added.

A few weeks later, he claimed JLo, who had an on/off relationship with Diddy from 1999 to early 2001, called him "terrified" after the singer turned up to her Los Angeles home and began screaming her name, which prompted him to head to the house for a confrontation with the rapper.

He shared, “She said she was scared and afraid so I instantly left work and came over. When I got there it was pitch black and I couldn’t see anyone, so he must have been hiding. As I drove in he started shouting and telling her he knew I was inside. That’s when I fronted him up. Jennifer was on the balcony and told me not to as she was worried”.

“She told me he had guns but I told him that I would f*** him up. She said she was going to call the cops but a neighbour must have called them as they turned up and Diddy ran away”, he added.

--IANS

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