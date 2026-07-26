Niharika Chouksey reveals favourite monsoon snack, says often skips breakfast

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, is a big time foodie, and likes to keep munching.

The actress spoke with IANS recently that her meals often get delayed or disrupted due to shooting schedules given television is an extremely demanding medium, and with monsoon the trouble gets compounded a bit more.

Talking about her favourite monsoon snacks, she told IANS, “I usually carry dried cranberries and some bhujia with me because I'm a complete foodie and I always need something to munch on. Lately, I've also been enjoying chana jor garam mixed with onions, cucumber, tomatoes and a squeeze of lemon. All of us on set enjoy it together while spending time between shots”.

When asked how she maintains her diet during long shooting hours, she said, “Honestly, I often end up skipping breakfast because my dinner is usually very late due to the shooting schedule. People say you should finish dinner by 7:00 pm, but our pack-up itself happens much later”.

“So naturally, I end up eating late. I still try my best to maintain a balanced diet despite the hectic routine”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared how the show changed her perception of love and relationships. In the recent track of the show, Anu (played by Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (played by Sharad Kelkar) finally tied the knot after overcoming several hurdles, emotional setbacks, and societal pressures.

She earlier told IANS, “When I look back at Anu's journey, I genuinely feel she has taught me so much. There were moments when everything seemed to be falling apart for her, but she never stopped believing in love. What I admire most about Anu is that her love was never blind or impulsive; it came from trust, patience, and understanding”.

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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