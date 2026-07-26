Jyotirmayee Nayak on winning ‘Indian Idol 16’: ‘The show helped me discover new aspects of myself as a singer’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) ‘Indian Idol 16’ winner Jyotirmayee Nayak has opened up about her life-changing journey on the singing reality show.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she revealed how the experience helped her grow not just as an artist but also as a person. When asked how the 'Indian Idol 16' experience transformed her as a singer, Jyotirmayee said that the journey brought a tremendous change in her and helped her explore new aspects of her artistry.

She shared, “It has changed me tremendously. Before this, I had already won Odiya Superstar, and now winning Indian Idol has helped me discover many new aspects of myself as a singer. Earlier, I mostly sang songs by Lata Mangeshkar ji and Asha Bhosle ji. But during the competition, I stepped out of my comfort zone and learned voice modulation. In the finale, I performed with a completely different vocal style, and that became one of the highlights of my performance.”

“When I sang ‘Gazar Ne Kiya Hai Ishaara,’ Shreya Ghoshal ma'am appreciated the fact that I had chosen such a challenging style for the finale and successfully modulated my voice,” she added.

Speaking about the most emotional moment after winning ‘Indian Idol 16,' Jyotirmayee Nayak said, “My journey has been full of ups and downs. Those who have followed my journey know there was a phase when I was unable to sing because I had a severe throat problem. From that stage to reaching the finale and eventually winning the trophy has been an incredible journey.”

“When I was performing, my only aim was to give my best performance. Even after my name was announced as the winner, I couldn't immediately process that I had actually won. I had manifested this moment. I always told myself, I will become the winner, with complete positivity and belief. Today, that dream has become a reality.”

For the unversed, Jyotirmayee Nayak hails from Baunsanal village in the Nilgiri block of Odisha’s Balasore district. She is popular playback singer in the Odia music industry and a trained music therapist who works with cancer patients and expecting mothers.

--IANS

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