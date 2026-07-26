Jason Lewis says he starved before he was signed for 'Sex and the City'

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Actor Jason Lewis has opened up on the struggles he faced during the initial phase of his acting career. The 55-year-old actor and former model shot to fame in 2003 after essaying the role of Smith Jerrod, the model boyfriend of Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) in the iconic show 'Sex and the City'.

Prior to the show, he appeared in the HBO series, however, Lewis says he “starved,” barely scraping by for several months while living in Paris.

Jason appeared on the recent episode of Kristin Davis‘s 'Am I A Charlotte?' podcast, and told the host that before being cast as Smith, he went through a “six-month starvation period” after traveling to France’s capital city to pursue modeling.

At 21, Lewis said he went to Paris as a “young punk” with “no real intention". He shared that he traveled to the European destination with a “three-month ticket” paid for by a modeling agency, which he later “ripped up” and decided to extend his stay.

The host told him, “So you’re there, you tear up the ticket, it goes well?” Jason revealed that it was actually not the case, “No, I starved for a while”.

“I would case a bakery and steal a baguette, and then I would run”, the actor recalled with a laugh. “And then I would go to, like, an outdoor cafe and take a pot of their mustard and dump it on and then I’d have mustard-bread sandwiches for a lot of my meals".

He further mentioned, “I think my first, like, decent money started coming in about a year and a half later. So there was like a six-month starvation period".

“I could buy this one cucumber and this piece of cheese. It was easy to stay skinny, though, I’ll tell you what", he added.

He also “slept on floors” in Paris, he recalled, up until he “got a booking and started making money”, which got the ball rolling on his acting career.

--IANS

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