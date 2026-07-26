Pakistan: Rights body condemns enforced disappearance of four Baloch civilians

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) A leading human rights body on Sunday condemned the enforced disappearances of four Baloch individuals, carried out by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies.

Citing documented cases, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, highlighted the serious violations of international human rights law and asked the authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of all disappeared persons.

"Enforced disappearance is a serious violation of international human rights law, depriving individuals of their liberty while placing them outside the protection of the law. Authorities must immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of all disappeared persons, ensure their safety, and hold those responsible accountable through independent and impartial investigations," the rights body noted.

It said that Arif, son of Yaseen, a labourer from Dasht Sholig, was forcibly disappeared on July 24 from Palliri in Gwadar.

According to Paank, the reports suggest the involvement of Pakistan's Military Intelligence (MI).

According to the rights body, Atiq Khetran, son of Rafiq, a resident of Barkhan, was forcibly disappeared from his home on July 21 by Pakistani state security forces, according to information received by Paank.

It also said that "Meeran Baloch, son of Gul Khan, 25 years old, a student from Kulaan in Kharan, was forcibly disappeared for the third time on July 23 at around 7 p.m. from Basheer Chowk in Quetta. Reports suggest the involvement of Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department".

Noting the disappearance of Nasir Baloch, son of Mehrab Khan, 18-year-old student and resident of Sariab Road in Quetta, Paank said that he was forcibly disappeared on March 27 at around 2 a.m. from Sariab Road in Quetta.

It said that the "reports suggest the involvement of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)".

The rights body called on the Pakistan government to immediately reveal the fate and whereabouts of these individuals, ensure they are either released or promptly brought before a competent civilian court, and conduct independent, transparent, and effective investigations into these crimes.

"Pakistan must uphold its obligations under international human rights standards by ending the practice of enforced disappearances and ensuring truth, justice, and reparations for victims and their families," Paank added.

--IANS

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