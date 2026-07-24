July 24, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Raj Kundra on exploring Punjab-centric films: 'There are many substantial stories that have not made it to screens yet'

Raj Kundra on exploring Punjab-centric films: 'There are many substantial stories that have not made it to screens yet'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor and entrepreneur Raj Kundra has opened up about his interest in churning out more Punjab-centric films.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said that the region has several impactful stories that are yet to be explored on screen. Raj shared, “I am not pushing myself to do any extra roles for the sake of it. For me, what matters is the meaning behind what I am doing. Situational projects and roles that are age-centric are attracting me. There are so many substantial stories in Punjab that have not made it to the screens yet.”

Speaking about his upcoming film, ‘The Great Punjab Robbery,’ he revealed, “For my next film, The Great Punjab Robbery, the idea is to spread a thought that let’s make Punjab great again. This film was supposed to be my first one with Saurabh Varma before Mehar. But at that time, we didn’t have finance or producers. But the story connected to me. After I did Mehar, several producers approached me. We discussed The Great Punjab Robbery, and that’s how they came onboard.”

Without revealing much about his forthcoming project, the businessman said, “My next film after ‘The Great Punjab Robbery’ will be a home production and a pan-India film.”

Raj Kundra made his Punjabi film debut with “Mehar.” Released on September 5, 2025, the film revolved around the emotional journey of Karamjit Singh, a rural Punjabi man and theatre actor who struggled to protect his family, preserve his dignity, and seek a second chance in life. The movie featured Raj Kundra in the role of Karamjeet Singh, along with Geeta Basra as Simi, Navdeep Bajwa, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, and Baninder Bunny in pivotal roles.

Kundra is now gearing up for the release of his next film, “The Great Punjab Robbery.” Written and directed by Saurabh Varma, the film is slated to hit theares worldwide on August 7.

--IANS

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