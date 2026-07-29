Pakistan's Defence Minister defends police killing over 40 PoK protesters, calls them 'enemies like India'

Islamabad, July 29 (IANS) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has defended Islamabad's brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying he considers the demonstrators as "enemies like India."

His remarks come as the unrest in PoK has claimed dozens of lives and several videos have surfaced on social media showing Pakistani security personnel openly firing on civilians in Mirpur and Rawalakot.

"I put them (protesters) in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India," Asif said in a video that has surfaced on social media platform X.

Reports have claimed that at least over 40 people were killed and hundreds critically injured during the long march organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in PoK.

Several videos were posted on various social media handles on Tuesday, including that of the JAAC; the videos showed the brutality of Pakistani forces as locals ran to save themselves. Videos shared on X showed bodies lying on roads and fallen motorbikes everywhere.

The locals who were killed had come out on roads in large numbers to show their support against the human rights abuses being committed by Pakistan in the region.

"In Mirpur, the public has martyred five more people on the streets; in Churhoi, the public is on the streets... except for Sarsoha Panjhera Sehnsa, from all sides, honourable people are on the streets bearing the pain of their brothers," the JAAC posted on X.

It also accused Pakistani forces of firing on people in PoK's Rawalakot. "Rawalakot situation tense once again. Forces shelling and firing on peaceful public," the JAAC wrote on X.

Pakistani police authorities were accused of targeting the young members of the Mirpur Awami Action Committee.

In another post on X, the JAAC mentioned, "The worst firing continues on the daily life caravan -- We are picking up the bodies, but you will not be able to endure this hatred that you are sowing today."

Sharing the details in a post on X, JAAC said, “The Long March caravans have reached Rawalakot city. According to information received so far, the identities of 19 deceased individuals have been confirmed, while one person did not have identification documents and sustained a bullet wound to the head; his body is present at the Palandri Hospital. Thus, the total deaths have reached at least 20. In addition, other details are contingent upon daylight breaking and the restoration of communications.”

The march was held after talks between JAAC and Pakistani authorities reportedly failed to produce a mutually acceptable outcome, prompting a renewed call for public mobilisation.

--IANS

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