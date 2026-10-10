Pakistan's Christian community fights to protect decades-old cemetery land

Rome, Oct 10 (IANS) Pakistan’s Christian community continues to press for the preservation of cemetery land in accordance with decades-old records, with a recent dispute highlighting how minority property rights can come under pressure when land ownership is contested, a report has stated.

The dispute over a Christian cemetery in Islamabad has entered a new phase following recent inspections and public appeals by the Roman Catholic Christian Society, which maintains that around 10 Kanals of land were formally allocated for burials many years ago and that historical records support its claim, according to a report in Italy-based online magazine ‘Bitter Winter’.

Citing the society’s account, reported by the 'Pakistan Christian Post', it said the Roman Catholic Christian Society was registered on July 7, 1987, and outlined a series of land acquisitions extending into the mid-1990s. The society also referred to arrangements documented in 1995 and Mutation No. 2298 as part of the administrative record confirming the land’s designation as a cemetery.

“According to the society, the land was incorporated into planning documents as cemetery space and remained recognised as such before large‑scale development reached the surrounding area. They argue that the chronology is essential, since Bahria Town’s expansion into nearby zones began after 2005, while the Christian community’s land had already been purchased in the late 1980s and 1990s. Their representatives say they have reported attempts to assert control over portions of the cemetery allocation since 2016, and they insist that the original records should guide any assessment of competing claims,” Bitter Winter highlighted.

The report noted that Pakistan’s Revenue Department officials inspected the disputed site on September 10, 2026.

The society maintains that the inspection confirmed the existence of graves spread across approximately two-and-a-half Kanals within the area historically designated as cemetery land.

It argues that the findings establish the site’s long-standing use for burials and warrant protection of the remaining allocated land against encroachment and unauthorised development, the report detailed.

Highlighting that the dispute intensified following an incident in late September, it said, “Representatives of the Christian community say they submitted an application to the police requesting protection for the cemetery and for the land recorded under the society’s name. They report that the response they received did not address the concerns raised in their application.”

“It was also reported that the police tried to prevent the burial of a Christian woman. Their account circulated widely after community members posted details on social media, prompting renewed attention to the case. A complete reconstruction of the episode will require the police’s position, the original application, and any subsequent administrative or legal steps,” Bitter Winter mentioned.

--IANS

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