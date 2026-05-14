Pakistan’s Ashraf joins Yorkshire for T20 Blast as replacement for injured Sutherland

London, May 14 (IANS) Pakistan’s seam-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been signed by Yorkshire for the upcoming T20 Blast, scheduled to run from May 26 to July 18. He comes in as a replacement for uncapped Australian all-rounder Will Sutherland, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Ashraf, 32, is also set to feature in two rounds of the County Championship in June.

Faheem, who has been capped 85 times in T20Is, has previously represented Northamptonshire and Sussex in county cricket. He will arrive ahead of Yorkshire’s opening game in the T20 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on May 22. Somerset are the defending champions in the T20 Blast after having won their third title in the previous season.

“I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire. Many of my fellow Pakistan players have represented the Club and have spoken highly of both the environment and the quality of players within the squad. I’m really looking forward to arriving at Headingley,” said Ashraf in a statement issued by the club on Thursday.

Faheem brings considerable experience, having featured in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Blast. He recently became only the second player in Pakistan Super League history to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets.

In 85 T20Is, Ashraf has picked 61 wickets at an average of 25.23. He has also accumulated 594 runs at a strike rate of 137.18. Ashraf has also played 17 Tests and 45 ODIs for Pakistan.

Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton welcomed his signing. “Faheem is an experienced multi-format player who will be a really valuable addition to the squad. He brings a great ability to score quick, lower order runs as well as the skill to make a real impact with the ball.”

--IANS

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