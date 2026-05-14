Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds ‘Aakhri Sawal’ portraying 100 years of RSS’ journey

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has lauded the upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ after a special premiere in the national capital. The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt, portrays the 100-year inspirational journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organized a grand premiere event in Delhi turning it into one of the capital’s biggest film gatherings in recent times. The screening was attended by Rekha Gupta, who graced the event and watched the film alongside the cast and team.

Following the premiere, she took to her X, formerly Twitter, and heaped praise on the film. She also applauded the film’s impactful storytelling, while praising the director and the performances of the cast.

She wrote, “I had the opportunity to watch this special film with the star cast and team of the movie ‘Aakhri Sawal’. This film is an effort to powerfully present the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year inspirational journey, its contributions to nation-building, service, organization, and cultural consciousness. Several important episodes connected to the country's social and ideological life have also been raised with seriousness. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year journey has been a remarkable voyage of service, values, organization, and dedication to the nation. In every village and alley, the swayamsevaks of the Sangh have worked selflessly to organize social life, awaken national sentiment, and from disasters to social upliftment in every field”.

“This century is also a symbol of India's cultural consciousness and the continuous resolve for nation-building. Heartfelt congratulations to National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang ji, Sanjay Dutt ji, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Samira Reddy, and the entire team for this meaningful endeavor. @RSSorg @abhijeetwarang1 @duttsanjay #AakhriSawal”, she added.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. It is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

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