May 14, 2026 5:50 PM हिंदी

Tesla opens first experience centre in Bengaluru, showcases Model Y lineup

Tesla opens first experience centre in Bengaluru, showcases Model Y lineup

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Elon Musk-backed Tesla on Thursday opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, a major step in the electric vehicle maker’s expansion plans in India.

The company said customers will now be able to experience the Model Y and the newly introduced Model Y L -- priced starting at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom) -- at the new facility located in the city’s technology hub.

Tesla announced the launch of its after-sales service network in Whitefield to strengthen ownership support for customers in Bengaluru amid rising interest in electric mobility in the country.

According to the company, the Model Y L -- a six-seater electric SUV -- offers a driving range of up to 681 km (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around five seconds.

The electric SUV offers cargo space of up to 2,539 litres and features a three-row seating layout aimed at family users seeking larger interior space and comfort.

Moreover, Tesla said that both the Model Y and Model Y L have received top safety ratings from multiple global safety agencies, including NHTSA and IIHS in the US, Euro NCAP in Europe and ANCAP in Australia and New Zealand.

The company added that with Tesla Supercharging, the Model Y L can gain up to 288 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

It further said home charging support will be available in India to improve convenience for EV users.

The company has started accepting orders for the Model Y L through its official website.

Apart from Bengaluru, Tesla currently operates experience centres in Mumbai’s BKC, Delhi's Aerocity and Gurugram.

--IANS

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