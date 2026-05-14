BRICS discussions useful towards achieving more stable, equitable intl order: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday expressed confidence that the discussions held during the ongoing BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi will be useful towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international order.

Extending a warm welcome to the foreign dignitaries who have gathered in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the meeting is taking place at a time when the world is increasingly complicated and uncertain, with severe impacts on emerging markets and developing nations.

EAM Jaishankar underlined the need for more effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security. He stressed the need for having an unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being. He called for securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience.

He also underscored the need for leveraging technology for good governance and inclusive growth while addressing concerns of trust, transparency and equitable access. The EAM called for addressing challenges to international peace and security through dialogue, diplomacy and stronger cooperation against terrorism. He underlined the need for reformed multilateralism, including reform of United Nations Security Council in permanent and non-permanent categories.

"India's BRICS Chairship is geared toward building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. Confident that BRICS India 2026 discussions will be useful towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international order," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting began in New Delhi on Thursday under India’s chairship. The high-level gathering is chaired by EAM Jaishankar and is witnessing participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

The meeting marks the first major ministerial-level engagement under India’s BRICS chairship and is expected to play a significant role in shaping the agenda for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held later this year.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026 guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

--IANS

akl/as