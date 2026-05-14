PM Modi’s UAE visit seen as key move amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the UAE on Friday, which comes against the backdrop of the West Asian crisis, reflects the strategic importance that India places on strengthening its ties with the Gulf nation, a report said.

The visit is expected to focus on defence cooperation, energy security, maritime stability, and trade resilience against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions and growing risks to global supply chains, according to a report in the Khaleej Times.

The PM will hold high-level talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as both countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership. The timing of the visit is particularly significant. The Gulf region is grappling with heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the continuing US-Iran confrontation, threats to shipping lanes, and fears of prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the report stated.

Analysts say discussions during the visit are expected to prioritise both reliable energy access and defence coordination as India seeks to shield its economy and trade routes from the fallout of regional instability.

Energy cooperation is likely to dominate economic discussions, including long-term LNG contracts, crude supply assurances, upstream investments and alternative logistics arrangements to mitigate potential disruptions in the Gulf.

The UAE is already among India’s largest energy partners, supplying crude oil, LPG, and LNG, while also hosting major Indian investments in strategic petroleum reserves and upstream projects, the report observed.

It highlighted that defence ties between the two countries are also entering a new phase. India and the UAE are expected to advance negotiations on a Strategic Defence Partnership framework following a letter of intent signed earlier this year. The proposed agreement is likely to cover defence manufacturing, cybersecurity, maritime security, intelligence-sharing, counter-terrorism cooperation and special operations.

The report further stated that the UAE’s strategic geographic position also gives India an important foothold near critical global energy and shipping routes at a time when competition for influence in West Asia is intensifying among major regional and global powers.

The visit also reflects a broader transformation in India-UAE ties over the past decade. What was once primarily an oil-for-remittances relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning defence, fintech, renewable energy, food security, artificial intelligence, logistics, infrastructure and digital payments.

Besides, the UAE is now India’s third-largest trading partner and among its biggest sources of foreign direct investment, the report states.

It also highlights the importance of the Indian diaspora factor in the relationship as the UAE hosts more than 4.5 million Indians — the country’s largest expatriate community abroad — whose remittances, business activity and professional contributions form a critical bridge between the two economies.

"Diaspora welfare, labour protections and mobility issues are expected to feature prominently in the talks, especially as the UAE continues to position itself as a global talent and investment hub," the report added.

--IANS

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