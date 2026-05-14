Ayushmann Khurrana: I enjoy constantly evolving creatively, either through storytelling on screen or songs

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, has shared he revels in the space of constant creative evolution, and his latest song, ‘Dil Waale Chor’ is a fine example.

The actor recently dropped an intimate reprised rendition of the film’s romantic track ‘Dil Waale Chor’. The actor has now collaborated with music composer Rochak Kohli for a soulful recreation of the song, bringing his signature warmth and honesty to the track. The was originally composed by Rochak Kohli and crooned by Aditya Rikhari and Shreya Ghoshal in the film.

Talking about the song, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “Music has always been a very personal space for me. The first time I heard ‘Dil Waale Chor’, it stayed with me. There was something beautifully unfiltered about the song - the emotion of the lyrics and melody. Rochak has composed it with a lot of soul, and Aditya and Shreya brought such honesty to the original version that it instantly connected with audiences”.

He further mentioned, “When Rochak and I spoke about revisiting the track, the idea was never to simply recreate it, but to reinterpret it in a way that feels intimate and personal to my journey with music. I enjoy constantly evolving creatively, whether it’s through storytelling on screen or through songs that connect on a more personal level. This collaboration with Rochak felt like the perfect blend of both worlds”.

Constantly evolving as an artiste, Ayushmann Khurrana has built a unique space for himself where storytelling, music and performance come together effortlessly.

Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer packed with humour, chaos and heart, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ is set to release on May 15, 2026.

--IANS

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