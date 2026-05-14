India included in revised EU draft list for continued aquaculture product exports

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The government on Thursday said India has been included in the revised draft list published by the European Union for continued export of aquaculture products to the EU market.

India’s proposed inclusion is a major positive development for the country’s seafood export sector and reflects the European Union’s confidence in India’s regulatory systems, residue monitoring mechanisms and food safety standards.

“Once formally adopted by the European Commission, the revised regulation is expected to ensure uninterrupted export of Indian aquaculture products to the EU market beyond September 2026,” said Commerce Ministry in a statement.

The revied draft addresses concerns arising from the earlier omission in Implementing Regulation (EU) issued on October 4, 2024.

The earlier regulation had not included India among third countries authorised to export products of animal origin intended for human consumption to the EU from September 2026.

The European Union is one of the key destinations for Indian seafood exports. During 2025–26, the EU emerged as the third-largest market for Indian seafood exports, accounting for 18.94 per cent of total export value, worth $1.593 billion.

Exports to the EU recorded significant growth over 2024–25, with export value rising by 41.45 per cent and quantity by 38.29 per cent. Farmed shrimp continued to constitute the major share of exports to the region.

The development also recognises sustained efforts undertaken by the Department of Commerce through organisations such as the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) to strengthen regulatory compliance and promote responsible aquaculture practices.

According to the statement, India has consistently enhanced its systems relating to veterinary medicinal products, antimicrobial residues, traceability and quality assurance in aquaculture production and seafood processing.

The proposed inclusion is viewed as a positive outcome of continued technical engagement and regulatory cooperation between India and the European Union, and is expected to support export growth, employment generation and foreign exchange earnings from the seafood sector.

--IANS

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