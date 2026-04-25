Pakistan’s Afghan policy fuels regional instability as border tensions escalate: Report

Jerusalem, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan’s hardline stance against the Afghan Taliban appears to be aimed at countering the growing strategic alignment between Kabul and New Delhi, amid claims by the Pakistani Defence Minister that the Taliban has turned Afghanistan into an “Indian colony”, a report said on Saturday.

It warned that instability in Afghanistan carries significant risks, including the radicalisation of militants, threats to Indian development projects in the region, and disruptions to broader connectivity plans linking India and Central Asia.

“The armed conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan under Taliban rule has been ongoing since late February, with both sides exchanging threats; official casualty reports remain questionable and difficult to verify. The most recent escalation, marked by Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory, effectively ended the fragile ceasefire reached through regional mediation in October 2025. This deterioration is seen as almost inevitable against the backdrop of the complex history of relations between the two Muslim neighbours, which has rapidly worsened over the last five years,” a report in 'The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security' (JISS) detailed.

"The present round of fighting is the most significant escalation between the two countries since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, and it represents the culmination of persistent tensions that reignited after weeks of border friction. The collapse of mediation efforts and the shift toward ‘open warfare’ attest to the depth of the rift and the failure of diplomatic mechanisms to stabilise the shared border,” it added.

According to the report, the Taliban's return to power in 2021 initially raised hopes in Islamabad for a “strategic dividend” with expectations that Kabul would restrain the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, this did not materialise as TTP attacks surged, marking a deadly decade-high record of over 2,400 fatalities in 2025 among Pakistani security forces.

Islamabad’s growing frustration, it said, reflects not only the rising death toll but also the realisation that its long-standing influence over the Taliban has been almost completely diminished.

“Today, both nations are trapped in a cycle of mutual recrimination. Pakistan argues that the Pakistani Taliban—an organisation formed two decades ago to support the Afghan struggle against the U.S. and now operating against Pakistan—enjoys a safe haven in Afghanistan, alongside Baloch separatists seeking independence in the country’s southwest. Conversely, Kabul rejects these accusations, contending that it is actually Pakistan providing shelter to ISIS operatives, who carry out lethal attacks within Afghan territory and undermine the Taliban’s promise of stability,” the report noted.

--IANS

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