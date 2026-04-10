Pakistani forces suffer heavy losses in ambush, drone strikes by Baloch armed group

Quetta, April 10 (IANS) Pakistani forces were attacked in an ambush in Balochistan’s Turbat, where a Baloch armed group had earlier imposed a road blockade, resulting in severe casualties, local media reported.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the attack occurred on Thursday after the group blocked the road on the outskirts of Turbat for about three hours before taking control of a nearby police post and seizing weapons.

After entering the area, a military convoy of six vehicles was ambushed near the Mashallah Hotel, leading to an exchange of fire lasting over 40 minutes.

During the clash, military quadcopters were also targeted, with forces suffering casualties and material losses, though the extent of the damage remains unverified.

The armed group reportedly damaged a communication tower and two surveillance cameras near Shahdad Hotel in the same area.

In separate incidents, these Baloch fighters conducted snap-checking in the Dasht area of the Mastung district in Balochistan, establishing a second blockade.

Additionally, a gas pipeline near Sibi Teaching Hospital in the province was reportedly destroyed in a blast, causing a disruption to gas supply in the area.

Amid the escalating attacks on Pakistani forces, a military camp in the Mastung district was targeted in a series of drone attacks on Thursday evening.

The strikes reportedly targeted a camp at Maro Kund in the Spilinji area, with multiple drones used in the attack, The Balochistan Post reported, citing sources.

Reports suggest that the attack unfolded over a brief period and resulted in casualties among Pakistani troops, though the extent of the losses could not be independently verified.

This incident follows a similar drone strike targeting a military camp in Kalat district, for which the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, in the wake of a wave of coordinated attacks reported across Balochistan.

Pakistani military and police personnel have come under escalating attacks by Baloch militant groups in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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