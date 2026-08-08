Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four civilians, extrajudicially kill another in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 8 (IANS) Another four Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Saturday.

Condemning the incident, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, revealed that all four individuals were abducted by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and Military Intelligence (MI) during raids at their residences conducted on August 6 in the Bit Buleda region of Kech district.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Yasir, 21-year-old Shams Ur Rehman, 24-year-old Saifullah and 20-year-old Shay Haq.

“Since their abduction, their whereabouts remain unknown, causing immense distress and anguish for their families,” Paank noted.

The rights body expressed grave concern over the continued pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where individuals are detained without legal process, and families are denied information regarding the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

“Such actions constitute serious violations of fundamental human rights and international legal obligations,” it added.

Paank called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of the four missing Baloch youths, ensure their safety, and either release them without delay or present them before a court of law in accordance with due process.

It further urged national and international human rights organisations, including the United Nations human rights mechanisms, to take urgent notice of this case and press Islamabad for accountability and justice amid human rights abuses across Balochistan.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO)-Azad said that the mutilated dead body of an 80-year-old man, Haibtan Baloch, was found near Gharibabad on the Sakuran Road in Hub Chowki region of the province on Saturday.

“A 80 years old elderly man, Haibtan Baloch, son of Malo Marri, is a resident of Bela, was forcibly disappeared from Bela Cross on July 9 2026. Nearly after a month, his mutilated dead body was dumped near Gharibabad on the Sakuran Road, Hub Chowki. The Pakistani state continues its crime in Balochistan through the Kill and Dump,” the BSO posted on X.

--IANS

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