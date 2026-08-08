August 08, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Kusal Mendis named inaugural president of Sri Lanka players' association

Kusal Mendis named inaugural president of Sri Lanka players' association

Colombo, Aug 8 (IANS) Sri Lankan men's white-ball captain Kusal Mendis has been appointed as the inaugural president of the newly launched Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association (SLPCA).

With Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu and leg-spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as main backers, the association has been established to serve as an independent and collective voice for professional cricketers in the island nation.

"The formation of the SLPCA comes at a landmark time for Sri Lankan cricket, following a sustained period of positive progress and reform across the sport in the country, including the work of the game's transformation committee to strengthen governance and modernise the domestic structure," said a SLCPA statement on Saturday.

The launch of the SLPCA comes amid a major phase of administrative upheaval, with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) currently undergoing reforms under a government-appointed Transformation Committee.

"Alongside the governance reforms and transformation work already underway, having a genuine, organised player voice is another important step toward a modern, collaborative game that is aligned with international best practice," added the statement.

Directly affiliated with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA), the SLPCA brings Sri Lankan players into global player-advocacy networks alongside bodies like the Australian Cricketers' Association and England's Professional Cricketers' Association.

"We're proud to have established SPCA to represent Sri Lanka's players at this important time, and we look forward to working constructively and collaboratively with Sri Lanka Cricket, the Transformation Committee, and other stakeholders as cricket continues to grow," said Mendis.

Unlike previous player unions, the SLPCA is led directly by current marquee players and places women's cricket on equal footing. "Through the work of the Transformation Committee, we have already seen great progress in Sri Lankan cricket.

“The setting up of the Players' Association is another important step forward and sees Sri Lankan cricketers join many of our international colleagues in cricket and other sports who already benefit from effective player representation," said Chamari.

--IANS

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