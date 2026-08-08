'Seemed like a senior is speaking to us': Delhi IIT gold medallists hail PM Modi's connection with students

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Students who were honoured with gold medals during convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Saturday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's awareness about their campus life, saying that the Prime Minister's speech "felt like a senior was speaking to us".

PM Modi on Saturday attended the IIT Delhi's event as the Chief Guest, and congratulated the students, wishing them all the best for their futures, adding that they aren't just taking degrees but taking forward a dream of doing something for the country.

A total of 3,000-plus students, including 587 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees during the ceremony.

Speaking to IANS, Amarpreet Singh, who bagged a Perfect Ten Gold Medal in M.Tech Structural Engineering, said: "The way he (PM Modi) delivered his speech was thoroughly connecting. It was not like we were listening to our Prime Minister. It was like some senior was talking to us. It was a very connecting speech."

"It is good that the voices of students are not only being heard but are also being honoured at the national level," he added.

Another student, Akshat Singhal, received President's Gold Medallist in B.Tech Computer Science.

"I was very surprised how the Prime Minister was actually familiar with all the little things that we have on the campus, such as 'Nightmess' or getting to 'Jia Sarai' for 'poha'. So, that particularly highlights how the Prime Minister is eager to actually get connected with us all," he told IANS.

He also said that the Prime Minister and the entire Union government "is focused on different aspects of education and sports".

Praising PM Modi's recent Instagram videos addressing the youth, Singhal said: "I think that the Prime Minister is particularly connected to the youth, and we recently saw how he has been connecting with them over Instagram and using a direct path to actually connect with the youth and Gen Z as a whole."

Ramireddy Venkata Sai Reddy, another Perfect Ten Gold Medalist in M.Tech Biomedical Engineering, echoed, saying: "Today, the Prime Minister connected with us deeply because he was very aware of the things happening in the hostel. He mentioned things that happen at 3 a.m. in the night, and these small details made us very happy that such a big person was able to capture such small moments, which made our overall campus life very beautiful and memorable."

--IANS

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