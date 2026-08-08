MCA installs Dilip Sardesai Gate on legendary player’s birth anniversary at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) To the birth anniversary of legendary Mumbai and India batter Dilip Sardesai, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday formally installed the commemorative board in his name at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The official installation of "Dilip Sardesai Gate – Gate No. 3" at the stadium took place in the presence of members of the MCA Apex Council, along with family members, friends, and well-wishers of the late cricketer, as they honoured his vast contribution to Indian cricket on his special day.

The gate was previously designated in Sardesai’s honour, but the placement of the commemorative board at the entrance now provides a permanent, physical tribute at the stadium’s threshold.

"Dilip Sardesai's contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket is immense. He was a great cricketer and an important part of India's cricketing journey. On his birth anniversary, it is fitting that we honour his memory and legacy at Wankhede Stadium.

“The board marking his name will serve as a reminder to generations of cricketers and cricket lovers of the contribution he made to the game," MCA President Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

Renowned as one of Mumbai’s finest stroke-makers and a distinguished Test batter, Sardesai played an instrumental role in India's historic 1971 Test series victory in the West Indies by producing performances that remain etched in the country's sporting folklore.

On that tour, Sardesai amassed 642 runs, including two centuries and a double hundred, and played a vital hand in India's historic series win. In 30 Tests for India, Sardesai made 2,001 runs at an average of 39.23, including hitting five hundreds and nine fifties.

Members of the MCA Apex Council joined Sardesai's family in reflecting on his outstanding career, as the association noted that the memorial gate will serve as a constant source of inspiration for future generations while entering the iconic ground.

--IANS

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