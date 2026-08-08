Attempts made by Khalistani separatists to undermine India's unity will continue to fail: Report

Ottawa/Washington, Aug 8 (IANS) The Khalistani extremist campaign on foreign soil, conducted under the banners of the so-called 'Khalistan Referendum' and 'Khalistan Car Rally' in an attempt to challenge India's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, does not represent the voice of millions of Sikhs in India. Instead, it reflects the political agenda of a handful of separatist organisations and fringe groups seeking to propagate misinformation from abroad, a report has stated.

“It is important to understand that the Indian Sikh community and the demand for Khalistan are two entirely different things. The average Sikh in India believes in the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, the Constitution of India, and the unity of the nation. Some individuals living overseas attempt to project themselves as representatives of the entire Sikh community, despite lacking the support of the overwhelming majority of Sikhs in India,” a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ stated.

It noted that if the Khalistani separatist ideology truly enjoyed widespread public support, it would be reflected in India’s democratic and political landscape. However, the reality is markedly different. The report also questioned why those advocating the division of India from foreign soil do not speak about the challenges faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan.

Raising concerns over the safety of Sikhs across Pakistan, it said, “The Sikh population there remains very small, and concerns regarding the protection of religious sites, minority rights, and the preservation of Sikh heritage continue to emerge from time to time. If the genuine objective is the welfare of the Sikh community, greater attention should be paid to addressing these real issues rather than promoting separatist politics directed against India.”

Emphasising that history also provides a clear perspective, the report noted that during the partition of 1947, when the future of the subcontinent was being determined, Sikh leadership chose to remain with India. It pointed out that had the establishment of a separate Sikh nation been the objective, the circumstances surrounding partition would have offered a very different context. Instead, the Sikh community chose India, reflecting the country’s deep and inseparable connections to its history, faith, and future.

“Today, Sikhs contribute to India as farmers, soldiers, scientists, judges, entrepreneurs, and public servants, with members of the community having reached even the highest constitutional office in the country. This reflects the equal opportunities and respect that India provides to all its citizens,” the Khalsa Vox mentioned.

The report asserted that while the idea of Khalistan may continue to serve as the political ambition of a few individuals, it does not reflect the aspirations of millions of Sikhs in India.

“The Indian Sikh community continues to move forward with faith in the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, respect for the Constitution, and pride in the Indian tricolour. Attempts to undermine India’s unity and integrity have failed in the past and will continue to fail in the future," the ‘Khalsa Vox’ report stated.

--IANS

scor/as