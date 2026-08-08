August 08, 2026 11:45 PM हिंदी

Piyush Mishra says pain & suffering in student's eyes made him join Jharkhand students' protest

Piyush Mishra says pain & suffering in student's eyes made him join Jharkhand students' protest

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor and singer Piyush Mishra, who joined the ongoing students' protests in Jharkhand, shared that the pain and suffering in the eyes of the students forced him to come in their support.

Expressing his admiration for the younger generation, he said, "I did not come to extend my support for any other reason. I watched interviews of some of the students. I saw the pain and suffering in their eyes, and I saw their tears. That was enough for me. I like young people. I sing for them and act for them."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also revealed that they have provided food and tarpaulins to the students.

"Apart from this, we have already provided assistance in the form of food, tarpaulins, and whatever financial help we could offer. We are doing whatever we can within our capacity," he went on to add.

On Thursday, Piyush took a dig at Bollywood celebs for not supporting Jharkhand students’ peaceful protest.

Expressing his support for the student in his social media video, he admitted that he feels embarrassed that no one from Mumbai has become a part of their peaceful movement.

"I feel a little embarrassed that no one from Mumbai has been part of your movement."

The 'Gulaal' actor further urged students to continue their agitation in a peaceful manner.

"Keep the movement exactly like this. There should be no misbehaviour, no abuse, and no political interference. You people are very good, you are the future of the country and we are with you. The whole Mumbai is not wrong. There are very good people in Mumbai too and they are with you," Piyush added.

The students have been protesting in Ranchi since July 29. They are demanding a CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Before Piyush came in support of the students, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Imran Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar also expressed their support for using social media.

--IANS

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