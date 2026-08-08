Indian Ambassador pays tribute to Nagasaki bombing victims

Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallik on Saturday paid her respects to the victims of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki ahead of the 81st anniversary of the deadly event that had shaken the entire world.

“Ambassador Nagma M. Mallik visited the epicentre in Nagasaki — the site where the atomic bomb was dropped — to pay her respects and honour the memory of those who lost their lives,” the Consulate General of India in Fukuoka, Japan wrote on X.

“The Ambassador also visited the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum to deepen her understanding of the devastating impact the atomic bombing had on the people of Nagasaki and the city itself. May Nagasaki remain the last city ever to suffer an atomic bombing,” it added.

The Ambassador also held discussions with Mayor Shiro Suzuki of Nagasaki City and Governor Ken Shirata of Nagasaki Prefecture during a reception which was held on the occasion of the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony.

On Friday, the Ambassador paid tribute at the Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) memorial on the eve of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony.

“Ambassador Mallik paid tribute to the legacy of peace this week, on the eve of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony, by laying flowers at the Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) memorial,” the Consulate General stated on X.

The flower-laying ceremony was attended by Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Chairman Takashi Nakamoto, members of parliament, Kazuhisa Matsumoto, President of the Hiroshima Japan-India Association, as well as members of the Indian community in Japan and many others with ties to India.

According to the Consul, Ambassador Mallik stated, "Bapu is a symbol of peace, and we must embody in our way of life Mahatma Gandhi's teaching that peace is not a destination to be reached, but something to be practised in our daily lives."

“Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, referring to the fact that even today, 81 years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, numerous conflicts continue around the world, appealed for the realisation of peace,” added the Consul.

Additionally, Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Chairman Takashi Nakamoto stated that humanity must continue relentless efforts toward achieving lasting world peace.

–IANS

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