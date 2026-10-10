Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two men in Balochistan amid rising atrocities

Quetta, Oct 10 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation on Saturday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two men by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) mentioned that 24-year-old labourer Changeez Ibrahim was brutally killed by Pakistani forces after being forcibly disappeared last month.

According to the rights body on September 17, 2026, Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel summoned Changeez’s family to the FC camp in the Apsar area of Balochistan’s Turbat. They showed the family a photograph of Changeez and informed them that they had killed their son.

“The photograph showed that Changeez had been brutally struck on the head with a heavy object. FC personnel had also disposed of his body,” it noted.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, “Under what law or constitutional authority can a person be abducted from his home, held incommunicado for 14 days, brutally tortured, and killed? Where are the guarantees of the right to life, protection from torture, due process, and access to justice? No security institution is above the law, and no family should be forced to learn of their loved one’s death through a photograph shown inside a security camp.”

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, the rights body said that another 19-year-old shepherd, Rasheed Lasi, was targeted and killed by FC personnel last month in the Uthal region of the province.

“At 19, Rasheed should have been in school, carrying books and building his future. But poverty had forced him into shepherding so he could support his family. Instead of protecting a young man living in poverty, he was subjected to a fatal act of violence. His life was taken when he should have been given the opportunity to study, work, live safely, and build a future for his family,” the BYC stated.

“Rasheed’s death is not just the loss of one young shepherd. It is another painful story from Balochistan, where families continue to face enforced disappearances, target killings, extrajudicial killings, and deaths presented as fake encounters. Behind every dead body is a family, a home, a future, and a story that deserves to be heard,” it added.

The rights body called on the global community, human rights organisations, and those working to protect fundamental rights to take urgent notice of the dire situation in Balochistan.

Stressing that these cases must not remain unanswered or undocumented, it said, every disappearance, every killing, and every death must be independently investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable.

--IANS

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