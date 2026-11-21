Quetta, Nov 21 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Pakistan's Balochistan province, a leading human rights organisation on Saturday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians, including a minor boy, in the region.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the mutilated body of 14-year-old student Qambar was found dumped near a river in Kolahu area in Tump region on November 12, after remaining forcibly disappeared for more than two months.

According to the BYC, Qambar was forcibly disappeared on September 3 by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) while travelling from Mand to Tump,

“The killing of young Qambar reflects the growing insecurity and vulnerability of ordinary Baloch people in Balochistan. Every day, another family is left grieving, another young life is lost, and another name is added to a painful pattern of enforced disappearances, killings, and bodies being found dumped, with no accountability,” the BYC stated.

“For Baloch families, these incidents raise deeply troubling questions about the value and protection of their lives. No child should have to face such a fate, and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one under such circumstances without answers or justice,” it added.

In a separate incident, another civilian’s dead body, identified as Tahir, was found dumped at Shewani Kour area in Turbat last month, hours after being forcibly disappeared by Pakistan-backed 'death squads'.

The BYC said that after killing Tahir, the perpetrators attempted to portray his death as suicide by placing a pistol in his hand. However, visible signs of torture on his body contradicted this narrative.

Condemning the brutal extrajudicial killing, the rights body said, “The murder of a young teacher who dedicated his life to educating children and supporting his family is a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and human dignity.”

The BYC called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and relevant institutions to take urgent notice of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and staged encounters in Balochistan by Pakistani forces.

It urged the international community to press Pakistani authorities to ensure an independent investigation into the incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

--IANS

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