New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said India occupies a unique position in the global economic landscape, citing the country's strong economic growth, demographic strength and ambition to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

Addressing an event in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the minister said India continues to outperform most major economies and possesses a combination of economic momentum and human capital that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

"No other country in the world is growing at a GDP rate of 7.5 to 8 per cent.

No other country has the human resources that India has. No other country has a volcano-like drive to realise a developed India by 2047. That capability is not there in any other country; it is in India," the minister said.

The government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision has created a shared national aspiration and positioned the country for long-term economic transformation.

In addition, he expressed confidence in the country's future prospects and urged people to focus on India's long-term growth trajectory rather than short-term market movements.

"With complete confidence in the capability and future of humankind and India, I can say that a developed India in 2047 is possible and the youth of India will play the most important role in achieving that goal," he added.

The minister's remarks come amid increasing global attention on India's economic performance at a time when the country remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Earlier in November, US President Donald Trump cited India's economic growth and relatively lower interest rates while criticising the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy and arguing that lower borrowing costs could help accelerate economic expansion.

The minister also said that the country's growth story is underpinned by its large talent pool, entrepreneurial energy and determination to achieve developed-nation status over the next two decades.

He said India's human capital and development ambitions would remain key drivers of its economic progress as it seeks to emerge as a leading force in the global economy.

--IANS

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