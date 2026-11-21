Dhaka, Nov 21 (IANS) Even though Bangladesh remains one of the largest contributors of personnel to the UN peacekeeping missions, there is a growing concern over Dhaka possibly deploying officers abroad who have been accused of abuses at home. Experts cite that these officers could potentially repeat such violations against the very communities they are mandated to protect, a report has stated.

“On September 15, the Bangladeshi government announced the dissolution of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a unit accused for two decades of killings, torture, and enforced disappearances. It was immediately replaced with the Special Response Battalion, or SRB. One month later, 50 Bangladeshi soldiers left Dhaka for Haiti as the advance team for a UN-authorised force to participate in the ongoing Gang Suppression Force,” a report in ‘The Diplomat’ mentioned.

“For years, officers who had served in the RAB, even those with a horrifying human rights record, were sent abroad as UN peacekeepers. Has that route now been closed? To answer briefly: No. Although the name on the door has changed, the door is still open,” it noted.

The RAB was established in 2004 during the tenure of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, drawing personnel on deputation from the army, navy, air force and police. Since its formation, the force has been implicated in several major crimes, as documented in Bangladesh court records, The Diplomat mentioned.

According to the report, in 2025, the UN human rights office recommended that Bangladesh establish an independent screening mechanism and, pending its creation, refrain from nominating individuals linked to the RAB or Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) for peacekeeping missions.

However, months later, it said, the UN resident coordinator in Dhaka was still stressing that such a mechanism “must” be put in place. Neither the Bangladesh government nor the UN Department of Peace Operations has clarified whether the mechanism has been established.

“In November 2025, UN experts warned the Department of Peace Operations about the involvement of Bangladeshi military officials in alleged human rights violations against Indigenous people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and wrote to the department to ask whether these allegations were considered when selecting peacekeepers,” the report detailed.

“The experts warned that sending officers linked to serious abuses could endanger civilians and undermine trust in UN missions. The fact that UN experts were still asking how officers were screened raised further doubts about whether the promised independent screening mechanism had been put in place,” it added.

The report flagged concerns surrounding the lack of clarity, particularly as Bangladesh plans to deploy around 1,600 soldiers and police personnel to Haiti.

--IANS

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