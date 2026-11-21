Pune, Nov 21 (IANS) Karandeep Kochhar capped a highly successful week as he guided Punjab Raptors to the title in the new and exciting X-Golf contest, which brought the curtain down on an exhilarating week at the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Pune Invitational 2026 in Pune on Saturday.

With this win, Kochhar completed a double at the Poona Golf Club as he helped Krishna Punjab Raptors to the X-Golf success after winning the dramatic play-off a day earlier.

Commenting that the 18th hole had been very kind to him, the 27-year-old Kochhar was in full flow for Punjab Raptors in the X-Golf contest, which was played over his ‘favourite’ hole, the 18th, where he had eagled out on each of the three days in the competition.

The 10 teams in the three-day 54-contest had seen the Chennai Lions GC take the honours with Gaganjeet Bhullar, who lost the play-off to Kochhar, playing the lead role for his team. That earned Chennai Lions a direct place in the semi-finals, while the remaining nine teams played a series of shoot-outs.

The first stage of the eliminators, with nine teams divided into three groups, was played over Par-4, and one team was eliminated from each group. The three teams exiting early were Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, Flying Man Kolkata GC and Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, who lost to Atri Mumbai Garudas GC in a play-off after both were tied.

In the next round, which was a head-to-head battle over a Par 3, Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, spearheaded by Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu, parred the hole and eliminated RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, which had Shiv Kapur, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar and Gaurav Ghei. Delhi were timed out.

GolfKonnekt Bengaluru were well-served by Sunhit Bishnoi, Veer Ganapathy, Sudhir Sharma and Trishul Chinnappa, who edged out Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC by two shots as both teams had pars. Dolphins had Milind Soni, M Dharma, Danish Verma and Ravi Kumar.

In the second Eliminator Par-3, Karandeep Kochhar with a superb drive led his teammates C Muniyappa, Harendra Gupta and Kapil Kumar to a comfortable win over Auro Goa Realty with Saarthak Chhibber, Arjun Prasad, Kanav Chauhan and IL Aalaap. Krisna Punjab Raptors GC won on time even though both teams bogeyed the hole.

With the three qualifiers being joined by Chennai Lions, the semifinals were played over a specially designated Par-3, also on the 18th fairway, where the first player, the driver, had to hit through a cut-out in the shape of an ‘X’. The others had to finish the hole as fast as they could.

Once again Kochhar played a crucial role for Punjab as they topped the stage in 19 seconds, while Bengaluru clocked 23 seconds and Mumbai came home in 25 seconds. Chennai, finishing fourth, were eliminated at this stage.

The three top teams contested the final with a ‘Ring of Fire’ coming into play over a Par-2. Once again Kochhar was the star, though all three teams finished the hole in a bogey three.

Kochhar gave his colleagues a perfect pitch through the fiery ‘Ring,’ and they holed out fastest in 16 seconds while Mumbai were second in 20 seconds and Bengaluru third in 21 seconds.

A day earlier, in the Long Drive contest played over a simulator, assembled at the top of the Poona Golf Course clubhouse, the top drivers earned their teams an extra 10, seven and four seconds respectively for the clashes ahead.

--IANS

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