Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his appeal to people to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for a year had received a positive response from citizens, claiming that the move contributed to a fall in gold prices and helped people save money.

Addressing the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, PM Modi recalled making the appeal a year ago and said people across the country had responded by exercising restraint in buying gold.

"A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's appeal during a food shortage, PM Modi said the country's willingness to respond to such calls remained unchanged.

"I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character," he added.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the reduction in gold purchases had helped bring down prices, adding that several people had personally told him they benefited financially by following his advice.

"An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved,'" he added.

The Prime Minister was in Lucknow to attend the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony, where 52 national-level toppers from ITIs and other skill-training institutions were felicitated.

During his address, he also spoke about the rising international demand for skilled Indian workers and praised the contribution of Indian artisans to infrastructure development in Gulf countries.

--IANS

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