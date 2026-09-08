Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill two Baloch civilians

Quetta, Sep 8 (IANS) As violence against Baloch civilians escalates across Pakistan, leading human rights organisations on Tuesday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of two civilians, including a woman, by Pakistani forces,

The Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) revealed that the mutilated body of 30-year-old Baloch woman Mahgul, was recovered near Turbat University in Balochistan on Monday and transferred to Teaching Hospital Turbat for identification and legal proceedings.

Citing family account, the rights body said that armed men abducted Mahgul from her home the previous night.

“Her body was later recovered with her eyes gouged out, raising grave concerns about torture and extrajudicial killing. Her case demands an independent and impartial investigation, with accountability for all those responsible,” it noted

Condemning the “systematic and brutal targeting” of women by Pakistani forces and state sponsored death squads, the BVJ said, “Baloch women have faced enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture, killings, harassment, and intimidation for exercising their fundamental rights. This pattern of violence represents a grave assault on the lives, dignity, and freedom of Baloch women.”

The BVJ called on international human rights and women’s rights organisations to document these abuses, demand independent investigations, protect survivors and families, and hold perpetrators accountable.

It stressed that the international community must not remain silent while Baloch women face abduction, violence, and death at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that the dead body of 17-year-old student Irshad Baloch was handed over to his family at Jinnah Hospital in Karachi just one day after his enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces.

“As Irshad was in police custody during this period, his death raises grave concerns about torture, custodial violence, and the use of electric shocks against him. His death demands an independent investigation and accountability,’ the BYC stated.

“When Irshad’s parents reached the hospital and saw their son’s dead body, they were left devastated and in profound grief. They questioned the authorities: Why was our child forcibly disappeared? Why did our son die in custody? What was his alleged crime? But received no answers,” it added.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

-- IANS

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