Kunal Kemmu celebrates daughter Inaaya’s birthday with a sweet guitar performance and cuddles

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s ninth birthday with a heartwarming video that captured a sweet father-daughter moment.

In the video, the ‘Kalyug’ actor could be seen singing and playing the guitar for Inaaya. The birthday girl looked delighted as she hugged and kissed her father, making the moment even more special. Sharing the adorable video on Instagram, Kunal wished his daughter, writing, “Happy Birthday my Inni Boo.” The sweet video showed Kunal sitting on a couch with a guitar in his hands as little Inaaya lovingly hugged her father.

She was also seen cuddling him and planting kisses on his cheek as he sang for her. Inaaya looked adorable in a blue-and-white outfit, which she paired with a cute ponytail.

Kareena Kapoor also took to social media to wish Inaaya on her birthday. She shared three adorable pictures along with a sweet caption. In the first photo, Taimur Ali Khan could be seen making a funny face, while Inaaya appeared to be looking away. The second picture showed a couple of fridge magnets featuring Inaaya with her cousins Taimur, Jeh and Kareena. The third picture featured Sharmila Tagore with her grandchildren Taimur and Inaaya. The adorable frame showed the two little ones planting kisses on their grandmother’s cheeks. For the caption, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday Innaya, you beautiful princess We love you… Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu.”

Inaaya shares a close bond with her cousin brother Taimur. The two are just nine months apart in age, which has made their relationship even more special. Their mothers, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have often arranged playdates for the cousins so they can spend time together and grow up sharing a strong family bond.

Soha had earlier spoken about how much Inaaya adores Taimur.

For the unversed, Kunal shares Inaaya with actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple, who got married in 2015, often share glimpses of their family moments on social media. Kunal and Soha welcomed their daughter, Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

--IANS

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