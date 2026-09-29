Meenakshi Chaudhary to play the female lead in Nani's 'Bloody Romeo'?

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are anything to go by, well known actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, best known for her impressive work in the superhit Telugu film 'Lucky Bhaskhar', is now being considered to play the female lead opposite Nani in director Sujeeth's upcoming film 'Bloody Romeo'.

Industry insiders claim that the makers of the film were in talks with the actress for playing the female lead in the film that is being produced by the production houses Niharika Entertainment and Unanimous Productions.

However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

The project, produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment in collaboration with Unanimous Productions, marks Nani’s first collaboration with stylish filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for having made the Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG'.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Nani's birthday earlier this year. The makers announced the title through a stunning comic-noir title glimpse video.

The visual language in the glimpse video was drenched in deep purples and blood reds, signaling a film that would be as much about aesthetic flair as it would be about action. The promo introduced the protagonist in a kitchen, but as Vennela Kishore’s voiceover came over, it became clear that the "recipes" were actually metaphors for the protagonist's violent temperament.

By using phrases like "a pinch of mercy", "a fistful of anger" and "a handful of brutality" in the glimpse video, the makers looked to equate these traits with ingredients being used to cook a dish. The glimpse video gives the impression that the protagonist in the film is someone who approaches his criminal life with the precision of a master chef. This juxtaposition reaches its climax with a pressure cooker literally blowing up the "Gangster's Den".

Nani’s character emerges from the rubble not as a typical brawler, but as a witty and calculated force.

--IANS

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