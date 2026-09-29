Asian Games: Ankush marches into 80kg final, Narender settles for bronze in +90kg

Nishio, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian boxers continued their strong run at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as Ankush Panghal registered a thumping win over 75kg reigning world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men's 80kg semifinal at the continental showpiece to march into the final.

Ankush and Parveen Hooda made it to the finals of their respective category, while Narender Berwal settled for a bronze after losing his +90kg semifinal bout to current world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

Ankush registered a brilliant come-from-behind win over Erkinboev in the semifinal by 4-1. Ankush was trailing 1-4 at the end of the first round but bagged a closely fought second round 3-2 with his punches landing well.

The Indian pugilist was superior of the two boxers in the third round as well, as he clinched the third one 5-0. Four of the five judges voted in favour of Ankush as he won 4-1. All four gave him a 29-28 ruling, while he received a 28-29 against him from one judge.

Later, Narender lost his semifinal to Oralbay by a 0-5 unanimous decision. Oralbay dominated the bout with his strong punches, while Narender fought his way well but could not bring the world champion down.

Oralbay won the first round 5-0 with his punches landing well. He continued his dominance in the second round as well as his fierce attacks put Narender in trouble. The Kazakh took a defensive approach in the third round as he kept the Indian pugilist at bay for a 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, Ankush has become the first Indian male boxer to move into the Asiad final since Amit Panghal (49kg) won a gold in the 2018 Jakarta Games. Narender won the bronze in the men's +92kg event in the last Games.

This was India's second confirmed silver medal in boxing at the ongoing Games. A little earlier, Parveen Hooda marched into the final of the women's 65kg event after a 5-0 win over China's Li Shu.

Parveen dominated the bout, especially in the last two rounds. She bagged the first round by a close 3-2 margin as she landed counter punches while being measured in her approach.

Parveen dominated the second round with her hits, while the Chinese boxer also landed some punches. Despite this, Parveen won the round 5-0. The Indian pugilist was superior once again in the third round as she landed accurate punches to win the third round 5-0. All five judges voted in her favour, with three giving her a 29-28 ruling and two giving 30-27.

Parveen now moves into the final of the 65kg, where she will be facing what is expected to be a pretty tough bout against Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin for the gold medal.

India have six boxing medals confirmed as they have now surpassed their previous five-medal haul of the Hangzhou Games.

--IANS

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