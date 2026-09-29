Indian naval ships Sahyadri, Kulish participate in 2nd ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise in Philippines

Manila, Sep 29 (IANS) In a significant boost to maritime cooperation between India and ASEAN, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kulish, along with BRP Jose Rizal, BRP Tarlac and RSS Justice from ASEAN member states, are participating in the second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) in the Philippines on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Embassy in the Philippines, the exercise is co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy, bringing together navies of ASEAN Member States and India to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability at sea.

The exercise will feature subject matter expert exchanges on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime domain awareness, logistics, and women, peace and security. These will be followed by sea drills off the coast of Zambales province, including boarding operations, helicopter cross-deck landings and medical evacuation.

The latest engagement builds on the inaugural ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, held in Singapore in 2023.

Meanwhile, India Ambassador to the Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain attended the opening ceremony of the second AIME at Subic Bay as the Guest of Honour.

“In his address, Ambassador Jain noted that the seas have long connected India and Southeast Asia. He underscored that maritime security and prosperity are a shared responsibility, in line with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR, and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” the Indian Embassy in the Philippines posted on X on Tuesday.

Highlighting the exercise’s theme, “Anchored in Trust, United at Sea,” Jain observed that trust forged through training together becomes a vital operational capability in times of crisis.

He also congratulated all participants and thanked the Philippines for co-hosting the exercise as ASEAN Chair during the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026, the Indian mission said.

Ambassador Jain also visited the Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and missile corvette INS Kulish at Subic Bay.

Both ships recently participated in the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security exercise at Subic Bay and are now taking part in AIME2026.

“Ambassador Jain interacted with the officers and sailors, appreciating their dedication and hard work while deployed far from home, and their important role in strengthening India’s maritime partnerships with ASEAN. The Commanding Officers briefed him on the ships’ capabilities, technological readiness, and crew welfare during long overseas deployments,” the Indian embassy posted on X.

--IANS

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