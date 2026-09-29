‘Moment of immense pride’: President Murmu hails Neeru’s historic Asian Games gold

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Neeru Dhanda for scripting history at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, hailing the Indian shooter’s women’s trap individual gold and Asian record as a moment of national pride.

Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games after producing a score of 28 in the final at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery. Her triumph also marked the first individual trap medal for an Indian at the continental showpiece.

“It is a moment of immense pride to see the Tiranga fly high in Aichi-Nagoya as Neeru Dhanda wins India’s first individual Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026. My heartiest congratulations to you on your historic victory in the Women’s Trap individual event and on setting a new Asian record. May this golden moment inspire many more young Indians to take up shooting and strive for excellence,” the president wrote on X.

The gold capped a memorable day for Dhanda, who had earlier joined Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in securing silver in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328.

Neeru carried her qualification form into the individual final after topping the preliminary stage with 118. She recovered swiftly from an early setback in the medal round, moving from third place after her first miss to the front of the field with a series of flawless efforts.

The Haryana shooter had 19 successful hits from her opening 20 attempts and remained in control through the closing stages. She eventually finished three points ahead of Sun Yunong of China, who took silver with 26, while Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik settled for bronze with 21.

For Neeru, the achievement adds another landmark to a breakthrough year. Earlier in 2026, she became the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold in women’s trap at the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. She also claimed a bronze in the trap mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Her Asian Games victory also delivered India its second shooting gold of the Aichi-Nagoya edition and fifth gold medal overall.

--IANS

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