Human rights abuses in PoK, PoGB by Pakistani authorities raised at UNHRC

Geneva, Sep 29 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) drew international attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) during the ongoing 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Addressing the UNHRC session on Monday, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Representative of the African Development Association (ADA) and Chairman of the UKPNP, expressed grave concern over reports of escalating repression by Pakistani authorities in PoK since 5 June 2026. He cited deaths, injuries, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly, communications blackouts and the increasing militarisation of civilian life in the occupied territory.

He called for an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into reported violations and urged the international community to press Pakistan to ensure accountability and protection for civilians exercising their fundamental democratic rights.

"Peaceful dissent is not terrorism, and demanding rights is not a crime," Shaukat Ali told the Council.

He called on Pakistan to immediately end the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, release all individuals arbitrarily detained, establish the fate and whereabouts of missing persons, and restore unrestricted internet and mobile communications throughout PoK.

Speaking about PoGB, the UKPNP Chairman highlighted longstanding concerns regarding political representation, land ownership and the rights of local communities over natural resources.

He also called on the Council to establish independent monitoring mechanisms to examine reported abuses, protect civic space and promote accountability in the occupied territories.

Last week, human rights violations and socio-economic deprivation in the PoK were raised at the 63rd session of the UNHRC in Geneva. Activists called for an independent international probe into the crackdown on protesters in the region.

In an oral statement, social activist Harleen Kour said that the people in PoK have been on the streets for months demanding food, electricity, employment, better infrastructure and political representation.

She said these peaceful protests have been met with excessive force, arbitrary detentions, communication blackouts and the use of anti-terror laws against peaceful groups.

"This Council cannot remain silent while fundamental human rights are violently suppressed," she told the Council, alleging extrajudicial killings and mass detentions.

She also said that resources extracted from the region benefit external interests while locals face acute inflation, unemployment and poor infrastructure.

Kour urged the UNHRC to set up an independent fact-finding mission on civilian deaths, unlawful detentions and use of excessive force. She also called for an immediate end to security crackdowns, restoration of full communications and digital access, and protection for political activists and local leaders facing harassment.

--IANS

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