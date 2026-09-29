Uditi Singh calls breakup with Karan Wahi ‘a blessing in disguise’: He was extremely dominating

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi, describing their breakup as a “blessing in disguise”.

Recalling how their relationship became strained during the COVID-19 lockdown, Uditi highlighted how she felt demotivated in the relationship.

Speaking to fellow contestant Scoutt, Uditi said the separation eventually changed the course of both her personal and professional life.

“After the breakup, it was really a blessing in disguise for me. Because my entire career, my entire life, everything changed,” she said.

Uditi went on to recall how she and her former partner had adopted a Golden Retriever named Noah during the lockdown.

“And we took a pet together in the lockdown. So when we took Noah, the Golden Retriever, a lot of fights started over him. There was COVID too. So both of us had a lot of cleaning work. My way of cleaning was different. His way was different. Then he was also a little dominant in it and would say, ‘You don't know.’ Because he was so dependent on age, for him everything was like, ‘You won't be able to do it. You don't know this and that.’, ‘You won't be able to handle Noah.’ So I was like, but my partner is very demotivating.”

She added, “That's what happens. If you don't get the stars aligned, then there is a fight over everything. And when you get them aligned, everything is good. So it was like that.”

Uditi's comments come after she had previously spoken about her relationship with Karan inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The two were publicly known to be in a relationship around 2019-20, with Karan having shared pictures with Uditi at the time.

The relationship was reportedly serious, with Uditi previously telling housemates that the two had been together for around two-and-a-half years and had even discussed marriage.

She also revealed that her parents had reservations about the relationship, including because of their age difference and the fact that Karan was an actor.

On the professional front, Uditi began her career as a model before moving into music videos and acting. She appeared in music videos including ‘Suroor’, ‘Bewafai Nu Salaam’, ‘Yaadein Teriyan Meriyan’, ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’, ‘Aaoge Tum’ and ‘Karizma’.

She made her film debut in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan, where she played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Maya.

She subsequently appeared in the 2025 comedy Jassi Weds Jassi.

--IANS

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