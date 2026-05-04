Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body

Quetta, May 4 (IANS) Pakistani security forces carried out the extrajudicial killing of three civilians in Balochistan, according to a leading human rights organisation.

Condemning the incident as a "grave human rights violation", Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Kuhda Peer Muhammad and his young son, Abdullah, were extrajudicially killed by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) on May 1 in the Zamuran region of the Kech district.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that personnel of the FC raided a house and forcibly detained both father and son before taking them to an FC camp, where they were subsequently killed.

In a separate incident, Ayaz Baloch was killed on the night of April 30 near his home in the Tasp region of Panjgur district by a Pakistan-backed “death squad".

“This incident represents a serious violation of fundamental human rights and underscores the ongoing pattern of unlawful killings in Balochistan,” Paank noted.

Meanwhile, addressing the people of Balochistan on Monday, Sabiha Baloch, the central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), accused Pakistani forces of carrying out widespread operations across the province, including killing, raids and harassment inside residences.

In her message posted on BYC’s social media platform X, Sabiha said, "The situation unfolding on Baloch soil has reached a critical point. The state is deploying its full force into every Baloch home. State forces and their facilitators are entering houses, killing, harassing, and instilling fear. They do not consider the Baloch to be human. They dehumanise our people and exercise their full power against them as though Baloch lives hold no value.”

She warned that the “genocide of the Baloch, the systematic erasure of Baloch identity, and the relentless escalation of brutality and cruelty” have reached alarming levels, leaving people unable to keep count and gradually losing their voice.

“There is not a single day that passes without someone being killed or disappearing, and yet we have grown numb to that pain. That numbness is the enemy's victory. We must not allow them to succeed. We must count every act of oppression committed against our people. It is human nature to remember,” Sabiha added.

Amid escalating violence against civilians across Balochistan, a sit-in protest staged by the students outside Bolan Medical College (BMC) in the provincial capital, Quetta, entered its twelfth consecutive day on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding the release of Khadija Baloch.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Khadija was abducted on April 21 by Pakistani security forces from the BMC female hostel in Quetta and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Slamming the Pakistani authorities' oppressive actions, the BYC said, “During these twelve days, Khadija Baloch’s family has faced various difficulties. Instead of ensuring her safe recovery, the authorities have repeatedly harassed her family. Photographs of the participants at the protest site are being taken, and when they return home, state personnel follow them and attempt to detain them.”

--IANS

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