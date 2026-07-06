Pakistani court restoring criminal penalties for attempted suicide sparks concerns over mental health: Report

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) A recent judgement by the Federal Shariat Court in Pakistan restoring criminal penalties for attempted suicide has sparked concerns among psychiatric community over mental health, justice and the state's approach to psychological distress, a report has detailed.

At a time when depression, anxiety and socioeconomic problems continue to impact millions of people, the court's ruling has sparked concern among psychiatrists, rights advocates and legal experts who have contended that Pakistan's legal framework is moving in the opposite direction from global mental health practices. The court's verdict comes amid an increasing evidence that Pakistan is facing mental health crisis, according to Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror.

Public awareness has increased in Pakistan in recent years, however, access to treatment remains limited, stigma remains entrenched and healthcare infrastructure continues to struggle to meet demand. The return of criminal liability for suicide attempts has further intensified questions on whether legal institutions in Pakistan are aligned with the contemporary understanding of mental illness.

The concerns were raised after the Federal Shariat Court's decision in May struck down the legal amendments introduced through the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, which had removed attempted suicide from the Pakistan Penal Code. The court said that the repeal was inconsistent with Islamic rules and directed the restoration of Section 325, according to a report in Daily Mirror. The court's ruling implies that a person who survives suicide attempts may once again face criminal prosecution.

The ruling has sparked concerns among the psychiatric community of Pakistan. The Pakistan Psychiatric Society filed an appeal before the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court and contended that criminalisation discourages vulnerable individuals from seeking medical help and affects evidence-based psychiatric care.

Mental health professionals have said that suicide attempts are frequently connected to depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, substance dependence and psychological trauma instead of criminal intent. They stated that the fear of prosecution can discourage families from reporting incidents and would delay medical assistance.

--IANS

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