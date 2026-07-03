July 03, 2026 3:57 PM हिंदी

Two policemen killed in armed attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two policemen killed in armed attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, July 3 (IANS) Two police personnel, including an additional station house officer (SHO), were killed when armed assailants attacked a police patrol in Mohmand district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday.

According to the police, the attack took place near the Warsak Lift Canal in the Machni area, where police mobile patrol were attacked by armed assailants. The police said additional SHO and elite force constable were killed in the attack while the vehicle’s driver suffered injuries and was taken to Peshawar for treatment after receiving initial care, Dawn reported.

According to the police, Fitna al Khawarij terrorists, a term used by Pakistan for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was behind the attack.

Police, district administration officials and rescue teams reached at the site of the incident after receiving reports regarding the incident and initiated a rescue operation.

The incident occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on June 27, four police personnel were injured after a bomb exploded near their vehicle in the Dasht area of Mastung district of Pakistan's Balochistan province.

An explosive device was planted by unidentified assailants along the Mian Ghandi Link Road near Pir Wali and the blast took place when the police vehicle carrying prisoners from Dasht court to Mastung jail passed through the location, police said, Pakistan's another daily The Express Tribune reported. The vehicle suffered damage in the explosion.

SHO, Dasht, Akhtar Muhammad said that the four police personnel were injured in the explosion and were provided medical treatment at the site of the incident.

On June 14, two police personnel were killed, and six others were injured after a suicide attack targeted a police check post in the Wahwa area near the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

The police check post also suffered extensive damage due to the suicide attack. An explosion took place on Sunday after unidentified assailants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the main gate of the checkpost, according to officials, The Express Tribune reported.

District Police Officer Muhammad Sadiq Baloch stated that two police personnel succumbed to their injuries while six other police personnel were seriously injured in the attack. All the injured personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the check post structure was completely destroyed in the blast. The blast also led to the collapse of the roofs and walls of several houses in the nearby area. Furthermore, more than a dozen local residents were injured in the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Sadiq Baloch said that the suicide bomber was also killed in the blast, and further investigations have been launched into the attack.

--IANS

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