Anupam Kher shares BTS moments from viral Reel: We approached it with seriousness, innocence, treated it as ‘national mission’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently went viral for his Instagram Reel, has now shared the fun BTS moments from the shoot of the viral reel, which he and his co-actors considered a national mission.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the BTS video from the Reel. He expressed his gratitude to the netizens. He said in jest that they approached the reel with seriousness and innocence.

He wrote, “150 MILLION VIEWS… and still counting. When we shot this reel, we had absolutely no idea it would reach 150 million views on Instagram alone. We approached it with such seriousness and innocence as if we were shooting the climax of the most important film of our lives. The funniest part? Boman Irani’s makeup artist, Amrita, quietly kept filming the behind-the-scenes moments. And believe me, the BTS is even funnier than the reel itself. Watching four supposedly ‘experienced’ actors rehearsing, discussing, correcting each other and treating a simple reel like a national mission is comedy in itself”.

He further mentioned, “The young lady shooting us and laughing hysterically is #Kangan who plays an important role in the film! A huge thank you to every single one of you for watching, sharing, commenting and showering us with so much love. Your affection has turned a spontaneous, light-hearted moment into something truly unforgettable and a big highlight of our lives. Now it’s your turn, watch the BTS and laugh your guts out”.

The veteran actor joined the latest viral Instagram reel trend, delighting fans with a nostalgic collaboration alongside his ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ co-stars, including Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas. The light-hearted reel, based on the trending ‘Teri Galiyon Mein Mohabbat Hogi’ audio, which gained traction across social media during the protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The users praised the cast's effortless humour and chemistry. The video has also fuelled excitement for ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’, serving as a fun promotional teaser ahead of the sequel's release. Fans have welcomed the veterans' playful embrace of Gen Z-style reels.

--IANS

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