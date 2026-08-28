Pakistan: Two people killed, 42 others injured after bus overturns in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 28 (IANS) As many as two people were killed and 42 others injured after a bus carrying a wedding party overturned on the Kohlu-Dera Ghazi Khan highway in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday.

According to police, the bus carrying a wedding party was heading from Rakhni to Kohlu when the accident occurred. A police official said that more than 40 people were injured after a bus overturned due to overloading, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

After the accident, police and rescue officials reached the site and took the injured people to a hospital in Kohlu. A woman and child succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

On May 25, at least 16 people were killed and seven others injured after a passenger coach heading to Swat collided with a bus parked by the roadside in the Khoro Kotay Saeedabad area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported, citing information received from the rescue agencies.

The police said the passenger coach collided with a bus parked by the roadside after it faced a mechanical fault. Following the accident, the motorway police, Rescue 1122 officials and local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people and bodies of the deceased to the hospital, Dawn reported.

On May 10, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Swat's Charbagh tehsil, according to rescue officials, Pakistan's another daily The News International reported.

The rescue officials said that five people died on the spot while 10 others were injured in the accident. Sources revealed that victims were from a family and were heading from Adu to Ganajir for a wedding ceremony when the vehicle met with the accident, apparently due to brake failure.

On April 6, at least nine people were injured when a passenger van lost control and met with an accident in Peshawar, Dawn reported. During the same week, three people were killed and 26 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Punjab’s Nankana.

--IANS

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