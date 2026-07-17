Pakistan spinner Nawaz’s suspension ends after testing positive for substance abuse during T20 WC

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s suspension has effectively come to an end after he accepted a three-month ban for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code, which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme.

Nawaz, 32, had tested positive for a 'Substance of Abuse' (Carboxy-THC) following an anti-doping test conducted after Pakistan's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 7.

Carboxy-THC is an inactive metabolite, or breakdown product, of THC, which is the primary psychoactive chemical found in cannabis. When the human body processes it, the liver converts the compound into this specific substance. Due to its long-lasting presence in the system, Carboxy-THC serves as the primary target compound, detected during standard urine drug tests.

Nawaz admitted to the violation but successfully demonstrated to the global governing body that the substance was used out-of-competition and in a manner entirely unrelated to sports performance.

While the ICC officially handed him a three-month period of ineligibility, it was backdated to May 1, 2026 - the date he began a voluntary provisional suspension. Furthermore, on being convinced by Nawaz’s explanation, the ICC allowed the ban to be reduced to just one month upon the completion of an approved substance abuse treatment programme.

“Further to accepting the sanction and committing to the substance of abuse treatment programme, Nawaz’s provisional suspension has been lifted after having served a two and a half (2 ½) month suspension.

“Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse treatment programme to the ICC’s satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve any further period of ineligibility,” said the ICC in its statement on Friday.

However, as mandated by the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz’s individual records from the T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands on February 7, as well as all subsequent matches he played until May 1 have been officially disqualified.

Nawaz featured in all seven matches for Pakistan during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, where the side suffered an exit in the Super Eights of the tournament. The left-arm spinner endured a quiet campaign, managing to score just 15 runs while picking seven wickets.

On the domestic circuit, Nawaz represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 54 runs and claimed six wickets across 10 appearances. He recently received his NOC to represent the Galle Gallants in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

--IANS

nr/