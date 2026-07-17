NDTV Profit announces nominees for Business Leadership Awards 2026

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) NDTV Profit on Friday announced the nominees for the Business Leadership Awards 2026, recognising a diverse set of leaders, companies and institutions that have played a key role in shaping India's evolving business landscape, with the winners set to be announced in Mumbai on July 26.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the awards ceremony, where winners selected by a distinguished jury chaired by Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal will be honoured.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said the awards celebrate leadership that builds institutions, creates long-term value and strengthens India's growth story.

“The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards have always celebrated leadership that matters - leadership that builds institutions, creates value, strengthens trust and contributes to India’s larger growth story,” Kanwal mentioned.

The jury also includes Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group; former SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha; Everstone Group President and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha; investor Ramesh Damani; and State Bank of India Chairman C.S. Setty.

According to NDTV Profit, the awards have recognised excellence in business leadership since 2006 and this year's nominations reflect the breadth of India's corporate ecosystem, bringing together established industry leaders, emerging technology firms, public sector enterprises, innovators and entrepreneurs.

The award categories span artificial intelligence, financial services, green growth, philanthropy, public policy, initial public offerings (IPOs), self-reliance, entertainment and leadership across public and private sector organisations.

Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor of NDTV Profit, said this year's nominees reflect the country's growing strength in technology, governance, sustainability, entrepreneurship and innovation, underscoring India's rising global business influence.

“The nominee list this year reflects a country that is winning on the global stage, with leaders and companies that are not only responding to change, but actively defining the next era of growth,” Inamdar stated.

--IANS

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