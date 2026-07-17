Abhimanyu Singh reveals how his role in ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ brings a different kind of responsibility

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh has opened up about his role in ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ and the unique responsibility that comes with portraying the character.

The actor shared that the role brings a different set of challenges and requires a deeper understanding of the character’s emotions and journey. Talking about his experience, Abhimanyu, who plays the role of a strict teacher in the film, shared, “I've played many intense and authoritative characters throughout my career, but portraying a strict teacher comes with a very different kind of responsibility. My character believes that discipline isn't about fear, it's about preparing students to face life with confidence, integrity, and resilience.”

“He may come across as tough, but every decision he makes is driven by a genuine desire to bring out the best in his students. I think we've all had that one teacher we feared in school, only to realize later that they were the ones who shaped us the most. That's the essence of this character, and I hope audiences connect with it,” he added.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the show also features Kay Kay Menon, Gyaneshwar Tripathi, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Prasanna Bisht, among others. The 7-episode show will premiere on July 24th, 2026, on Prime Video.

Kay Kay Menon, who is all set to play a laid-back headmaster in the upcoming series ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya,' which will premiere from July 24, says his character has many flaws but is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage.

Menon, who portrays the role of Gyaneshwar Tripathi in the series, shared, “Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before.”

“At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him very human. These different layers made the role so interesting for me. Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co-actors.”

Speaking of Abhimanyu Singh, he is known for his role in the projects such as "Devara—Part 1," “Bachchhan Paandey,” “The Kandahar Hijack,” “Inspector Avinash,” and “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”

--IANS

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