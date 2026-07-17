'We want to go all out at the World Championships and Asian Games': Chirag Shetty

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) India's star doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty says he and long-time partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are fully focused on making the most of two of the biggest events on the badminton calendar this year, the BWF World Championships and the Asian Games.

Reflecting on his journey and future ambitions during a podcast, Chirag said the pair's immediate objective is to peak for the two marquee tournaments.

"So, this year, I think we have the World Championships and the Asian Games. I think that is one major event we want to really go all out in. And the Asian Games as well," Chirag said in an upcoming episode of the Quest Talk podcast by iQOO.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag made history at the 2023 Asian Games (held in Hangzhou) by winning India’s first-ever badminton gold medal. The star men's doubles pair defeated South Korea's Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho in straight games (21-18, 21-16) to claim the historic title. They will look to defend the title when they start their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 20.

Before the Asian Games, the duo will begin their BWF World Championship campaign in New Delhi directly in the round of 64 or round of 32, as they have received a bye in the first round. The tournament runs from August 17 to August 23, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Chirag also encouraged young athletes to enjoy their sport instead of putting pressure on themselves to achieve results at an early age.

"The day you stop enjoying the process is the day you stop playing badminton. Talent alone is never enough. Talent with hard work will take you to the ultimate best. Hard work will always help you reach a very good level," he said.

The Indian doubles ace also urged parents to support rather than pressure their children.

"I feel parents these days are more interested in their kids becoming champions than the kids themselves. Parents should guide and support them. If they have the talent, intent and work ethic, they will eventually become champions," Chirag added.

--IANS

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