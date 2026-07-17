AIFF invites retired footballers to join governance roster under new Sports Act

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited applications from retired footballers for inclusion in its Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) roster, a key step in implementing the National Sports Governance Act that the federation adopted during its Special General Body Meeting in May.

Under the new rules, the AIFF will create separate rosters of 20 male and 20 female Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit. From these, at least four voting members - two men and two women - will join the federation's General Body. This change gives former players a direct voice in the AIFF's decision-making process.

According to the AIFF notification, applicants must be Indian citizens, at least 25 years old, of sound mind, and retired from competitive play. They should not have participated in any event leading to district, state, or national selection for at least one year before applying. Candidates must also meet at least one of the specified eligibility criteria based on tiers.

The highest eligibility tier is for Olympic or Paralympic medallists. The next tier is for athletes who have competed in two or more Olympic or Paralympic Games, followed by those who have participated in at least one edition of the Games. Other eligible groups include medallists from the World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. The 10th tier includes players who have won a gold, silver, or bronze medal at the National Games or National Championships. If applications in any tier exceed available spots, selection will depend on age seniority.

In a noteworthy change from past practices, the AIFF now allows former players to apply directly without needing a nomination, recommendation, or endorsement from their state or union territory football associations.

Applicants must provide a completed application form along with proof of age, citizenship, and documentation that supports their eligibility under the tier system, along with any other required documents. The AIFF has also encouraged its member associations, clubs, academies, and other stakeholders to share the notification widely among former footballers to increase awareness and participation.

Applications can be submitted in either physical or digital form until September 13, 2026. This process takes place ahead of the AIFF's anticipated elections in December, when the federation will elect new office-bearers as outlined in the National Sports Governance Act.

--IANS

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